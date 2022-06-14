Eberechi Eze reveals journey from being 'lost' to 'stronger' in recovery

Eberechi Eze is a trickster, a conman on the ball with a swift turn of pace. His smile comes in a flash and his style is confident, thinking at speed and playing with assurance: he appears spontaneous, gliding past his marker without a moment’s hesitation.

But now he’s thinking, paused in a rare moment of public contemplation. He’s still assured – he won’t speak until he’s ready – but his thought process is more visible. Eze is picking his words carefully, trying to explain the last 12 months.

“I would say,” he begins after a while, elongating every syllable, “it’s been… a learning curve.”

At the end of this pause is a lengthy and considered answer, with Eze picking his path and committing to it. It’s a tough ask: the Palace No.10 is trying to present a gruelling few months in a positive light, sustain a trademark smile and keep his answers rooted on the bright side. This is an engaging, encouraging style. Pauses aside, Eberechi Eze talks like he plays.

The midfielder is discussing his recovery from an Achilles injury in May 2021, which was almost over at the conclusion of 21/22. He signposted the end with a well-taken finish against Southampton before bursting to the corner flag in celebration.

That story starts, however, with being still.

“The first week I was in a boot, so I couldn’t do anything,” Eze explains. “I was just lying on the sofa – I’d lay there until I had to go to bed. I’d go to bed, wake up at whatever time and go back to the sofa. It’s a tough situation because you’re not allowed to do anything. It’s not like I was doing something wrong but I just felt: this is not comfortable, I don’t like doing this.

“I wasn’t prepared at all. I knew it would be tough. Being honest, it took a week or so of just being lost and not sure what to do; what I actually do with myself and trying to gather myself. It’s a traumatic experience, especially when it’s your first.”