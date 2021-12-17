Edouard reveals formative challenges - from Glasgow accent to south London slang

This interview originally featured in the Palace v Everton matchday programme. To read more like it, subscribe to our half-season bundle here.

It’s often forgotten amid the constant online speculation and frenzied media coverage that there is a third party involved in a transfer, beyond the selling and buying clubs. There is a person in the middle of it all, too.

How much responsibility would we have wanted as a teenager? How much attention could we handle? How would we cope with moving far from home? These are the human questions that get lost among the furore. For Odsonne Edouard, this was a tricky road he had tried to navigate.

Aged 19, he moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Celtic. Learning English as a second language is hard enough; doing it in Glasgow is another challenge altogether. “It was difficult,” Edouard says, now able to laugh at his early struggles.

“In Scotland, it was very hard at the beginning. It was the first time I moved away from France, and when I came I didn’t speak English. The Scottish accent is very hard to understand, so it took me a lot of time.

“But we had a few players who spoke English and French at Celtic, so that helped me a lot. I tried to learn by speaking to teammates.”

Excellent preparation for a catch-up with James McArthur.