Happy birthday, Chadi!: Riad on overcoming injury setbacks

Riad will celebrate his birthday while on international duty as he competes at his first World Cup – a huge achievement.

It is even more impressive given how much football Riad had missed through injury in the last two years. Speaking earlier this season, Riad talked about overcoming those battles and why he is loving his time in South London.

This interview was initially published in the Crystal Palace v Everton matchday programme - you can buy previous issues of the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

When you’re at the business end – or “crunch time” as Oliver Glasner likes to call it – of the season and you’re fighting on multiple fronts, time on the training ground for a professional footballer is short.

Games dominate the schedule. In 2026, recovery is as important for the modern elite footballer, as drills on the training ground. ‘Load’ has to be carefully managed to maximise performance.

So, it’s heartwarming then to see that, when we track down Chadi Riad at the Crystal Palace Training Ground, we find the Moroccan defender juggling a football to himself on an empty pitch. In the name of today’s matchday programme, your correspondent makes a daring sprint across the pitch as if he were making a last-ditch slide tackle, almost feeling guilty about interrupting Riad’s kickabout.

After all, you can’t begrudge the 22-year-old making the most of having a ball at his feet again. For the first 18 months of his Palace career, Riad suffered horrendous luck with injuries.

The sort of luck that would have seriously affected many a fellow professional.

After making his home debut against West Ham at the start of the 2024/25 season, a knee injury picked up in a Carabao Cup win over Norwich kept him out until December.

Riad returned to feature in the first game of the historic FA Cup run, a 1-0 win against Stockport.