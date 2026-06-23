One year at Palace: Walter Benítez on sealing silverware in South London

Speaking to the matchday programme earlier this season, Benítez – who endeared himself on his debut as a penalty shootout hero in a win over Millwall – discussed targeting glory on the European stage with the Eagles...

This interview was initially published in the Crystal Palace v Newcastle matchday programme in April 2026 - you can buy previous issues of the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

When Walter Benítez signed for Crystal Palace last summer he brought serious European experience with him. Excluding qualifiers, Benítez had played 36 games and over 3,270 minutes across UEFA Champions League and the Europa League at that point in his career.

Even without knowing what lay ahead in a mammoth 2025/26 season, you felt that his experience would prove crucial at some point. That moment arrived in Cyprus back in March.

Benítez was between the sticks as the Eagles faced AEK Larnaca in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League Round of 16. After a tense goalless first match at Selhurst Park, both sides knew one mistake could be the difference between advancing, or seeing a maiden European campaign come to an end.

For goalkeepers, above any other player on the pitch, this is where nerves of steel are required. Thankfully Walter walked out to the AEK Arena looking like he was made for the moment.