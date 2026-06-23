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      One year at Palace: Walter Benítez on sealing silverware in South London

      Features

      It was on this day (23rd June) a year ago that Crystal Palace announced the signing of experienced goalkeeper Walter Benítez – with the Argentina international later linking up with the squad from 1st July.

      Speaking to the matchday programme earlier this season, Benítez – who endeared himself on his debut as a penalty shootout hero in a win over Millwall – discussed targeting glory on the European stage with the Eagles...

      This interview was initially published in the Crystal Palace v Newcastle matchday programme in April 2026 - you can buy previous issues of the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

      When Walter Benítez signed for Crystal Palace last summer he brought serious European experience with him. Excluding qualifiers, Benítez had played 36 games and over 3,270 minutes across UEFA Champions League and the Europa League at that point in his career.

      Even without knowing what lay ahead in a mammoth 2025/26 season, you felt that his experience would prove crucial at some point. That moment arrived in Cyprus back in March.

      Benítez was between the sticks as the Eagles faced AEK Larnaca in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League Round of 16. After a tense goalless first match at Selhurst Park, both sides knew one mistake could be the difference between advancing, or seeing a maiden European campaign come to an end.

      For goalkeepers, above any other player on the pitch, this is where nerves of steel are required. Thankfully Walter walked out to the AEK Arena looking like he was made for the moment.

      We had a lot of support, and this is fantastic for us.

      Walter Benítez

      “I felt ready,” he told the matchday programme. “It was a very important game for the club.

      “We all knew we had to be in the next round and it’s always difficult when you play European games away from home.

      “But I think we proved that night that we are a good team. Even though it was difficult at times, we continued to push on. We are one team so every player and every staff member helps us.

      “In this game we had a lot of support [from the stands], and this is fantastic for us.”

      The scariest moment for those in the open-air away end, and those watching from back home over 2,000 miles away, came during extra-time.

      The Eagles had been the better side for most of the evening, but the Cypriots erupted when Spanish defender Enric Saborit headed in from a corner, forcing an extra 30 minutes. It was classic Palace, never doing things the easy way.

      Eventually Ismaïla Sarr got his second of the evening to restore the lead, with the second-half seeing Larnaca throw everything forward in desperate hope of forcing a penalty shootout.

      Match Highlights | AEK Larnaca 1-2 Crystal Palace | UEFA Conference League

      After a ball in the box went through to Benítez, the referee blew his whistle and marched over to the Palace keeper, grabbing the ball. For a few seconds, he looked certain to award a penalty. In the end a VAR review ruled that there was no handball on the way via Jean-Philippe Mateta.

      South London blew a huge sigh of relief, but Benítez was suddenly in the middle of complete chaos, with home fans reacting to the decision by throwing cups onto the pitch towards his goal. With the stadium reaching boiling point a cool head was needed. Thankfully the man between the sticks wasn’t flustered in the slightest.

      “I remember just being very surprised when I saw him [the referee] take the ball,” reflects Benítez. “When I saw the situation, I said that it was never a penalty, but it seemed like he had taken a quick decision.

      “We were all very surprised but I just had to prepare myself. There were only a few minutes left so it was a big moment.

      “I was ready, but then the VAR decided it was not a penalty. Thankfully we managed to push on and win the game.”

      n the end, despite the odd nervy moment, Benítez was never in real danger of being beaten. Palace held on and sealed a place in the last eight of the Conference League after the toughest assignment so far at that point.

      Those present will testify it was a hostile atmosphere. But when it comes to playing in front of those crowds, Benítez has plenty of experience up his sleeve. Born in the city of General San Martín in January 1993, Benítez’s break in professional football came with Quilmes Atlético Club in Buenos Aires – the oldest club in the Argentinian club system.

      First signed as a youth player in 2011, he would turn professional and make his senior debut in the 2013/14 season. As a youngster, playing in Argentina’s top division – particularly as a goalkeeper – could prove intimidating for some. But it also builds character.

      “They [the Larnaca] fans were angry, but I’ve had that before,” he laughs. “It’s often like that in Argentina.

      “Sometimes when you play in their stadium, this is part of the game. You have to expect it in a close match.

      “They want to push you as players and get a reaction. So it’s important you stay focused, particularly as a goalkeeper. But as you get older you get used to this situation.”

      The Conference League has played a big part in Benítez's Palace story so far, with the Argentinian playing three times en route to the Eagles lifting the trophy last season in Leipzig.

      It also ticked off an impressive achievement. Benítez joining a club of players to play in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

      Speaking ahead of Palace's victory in Leipzig, Benítez noted: “Each one of those competitions is special. Every game you play in, it feels different.

      “This competition has helped me play a little bit more and I’m really happy because my goal is to play as much as possible.

      “It’s the first year of competition for Crystal Palace in Europe. Every game for us is like a final, because we want to finish in this competition as high as possible.

      “It's a big focus for us. I hope we can continue in the competition, reach the final, and ultimately lift the trophy – because that would be a big step for us as a club.

      “My hope is that we win that trophy. I think this team, these players, would deserve that. If we can finish the season as high as possible in the league as well, I think that will be a good year.”

      In a career that has already seen him win silverware, and play for Argentina, a European trophy with the Eagles ranks right up there as one of his biggest achievements.

      It becomes like home and you can only enjoy it

      Walter Benítez

      Like many footballers who come through the system in South America, Benítez was faced with a big decision at the age of 23. Stay in Argentina, or move to European club football? He chose the latter, joining OGC Nice in France.

      Although it proved to be a wise move for his career, Benítez admits it weighed heavily on his heart. “It’s always difficult for a player to leave their home country,” he reflects. “Not because of the football, but because you are leaving your friends and family.

      “Even if you’re not alone, the first time you go to another country it’s always difficult to adapt. You need to learn the culture and everything, so it took time when I first moved to Europe.

      “It’s always hard, but we love football which makes it worthwhile. The most important thing I have learnt is to enjoy your environment.

      “You learn as well how important the people around the club are. Like here, everyone is really nice. It becomes like home and you can only enjoy it.

      “Eventually after getting used to it, I didn’t miss home as much. I think it’s similar for a lot of players.

      “But when I first arrived here [at Palace] I was able to get settled with the other players quickly. Also Julian Speroni, for example, was someone who really helped me.

      “Of course, I knew a bit about the club before joining, but it always takes time to feel fully settled.”

      But he is pleased with the decision he made.

      “I knew it was a big step,” he added. “To join a big club like this. But I kept thinking it was also an opportunity to play in the best league in the world.

      “Now of course, I know more about the club, I know more about the fans and the people who work here.

      “I’m really proud and happy to have come here and play for Crystal Palace.”

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