Palace at the World Cup: Previous tournament heroes

Mile Jedinak – 2014
The second Aussie on the list is, of course, the legend himself Mile Jedinak. After helping the Eagles maintain Premier League status for the first time in 2013/14, Jedinak then headed off to Brazil for the 2014 World Cup Finals.
Captain of Ange Postecoglou's side, the midfielder played every minute of Australia's campaign.
Although they were unable to progress from the group stage, losing three matches, they did take part in one of the games of the tournament against the Netherlands, despite ultimately going down to a 3-2 defeat.
Nine minutes after half-time, Jedinak became the first active Palace player to score in a World Cup Finals match with a cool penalty which gave Australia a 2-1 lead at the time.
He would go on to score two further goals in World Cup Finals, coincidentally with both also coming from the penalty spot, against France and Denmark in 2018.
These days, Jedinak is an assistant coach with Australia and will be part of their backroom team at the 2026 Finals in North America. While there he will come up against Chris Richards and the USA side in Group D.