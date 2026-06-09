Palace at the World Cup: Previous tournament heroes

Of the 48 teams at the finals, 10 of the squads will feature Palace players. This representation is amongst the best in the world, with only five clubs across Europe having more players at the tournament.

It's especially impressive considering that just 24 years ago, at the Japan and South Korea finals in 2002, Gregg Berhalter became the very first player registered for the Eagles at that time to play in a World Cup.

Let's see who else is in the elite club of Crystal Palace’s World Cup representatives…