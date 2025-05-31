Two weeks on: What it meant to win at Wembley

We can't.
But, thankfully, we know it wasn't a dream – the full, glorious 90 minutes exists below... as does the evidence documented in millions of words, images and celebrations ever since.
Can you believe it's already two weeks to the day that Crystal Palace F.C. did what seemed unthinkable – toppling Manchester City to win the FA Cup, our first-ever major trophy, at Wembley Stadium?
Who better to describe what it meant to win at Wembley than every member of the Crystal Palace squad?
Their reactions on social media can be found below...
Many of Henderson's posts prior to Final day included the emojis "Soon", "On", "Top."
The "Soon" has been missing since that day...
"When dreams come true and last forever..."
"FA CUP CHAMPIONS! Immensely proud to be part of this story. Let's go, Palace!"
Hughesy tends to avoid social media – but said after the game...
It's just an incredible achievement against that Manchester City team. We've had our luck at times, but I think you have to against a team like that, with their experience and their quality, but I think luck was on our side.
It's incredible. For a player like me that's probably not going to have the chance to win many trophies in his career, it really is hard to articulate the feeling.
You've got to enjoy moments like these. You think of where we came from at the start of the season – we were on three points from eight games – and since then it's just been simply incredible with how we've gone about it, and the character we've got.
You forget about things like [playing in Europe], again, it's another dream of a player like mine to play in Europe. It's going to be special. It's going to be tough playing Thursday and Sunday, but we're more than ready for it!