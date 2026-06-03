U18s 25/26 season review: Historic cup success, senior breakthroughs and strong league campaign

In the club’s sixth year as a Category One Academy – the highest standard of youth development in the country – the young Eagles competed strongly in the U18 Premier League South, eventually finishing fifth on 46 points, level with West Bromwich Albion but ahead on goal difference.

Yet league position only told part of the story.

Palace reached the FA Youth Cup semi-finals for the first time in almost 30 years, lifted the U18 Premier League Cup for the first time in the club’s history in front of nearly 4,000 supporters at Selhurst Park, and saw a number of Academy prospects break records and make the step into first-team football.

With 24 victories and more than 100 goals scored across all competitions, it was a season that will live long in the memory.

Below is a month-by-month look back at a remarkable campaign, packed with milestones, memorable moments and history-making achievements.