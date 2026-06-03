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      U18s 25/26 season review: Historic cup success, senior breakthroughs and strong league campaign

      Features

      Crystal Palace Under-18s enjoyed a truly historic 2025/26 campaign under new Head Coach Javier Alonso.

      In the club’s sixth year as a Category One Academy – the highest standard of youth development in the country – the young Eagles competed strongly in the U18 Premier League South, eventually finishing fifth on 46 points, level with West Bromwich Albion but ahead on goal difference.

      Yet league position only told part of the story.

      Palace reached the FA Youth Cup semi-finals for the first time in almost 30 years, lifted the U18 Premier League Cup for the first time in the club’s history in front of nearly 4,000 supporters at Selhurst Park, and saw a number of Academy prospects break records and make the step into first-team football.

      With 24 victories and more than 100 goals scored across all competitions, it was a season that will live long in the memory.

      Below is a month-by-month look back at a remarkable campaign, packed with milestones, memorable moments and history-making achievements.

      August

      Explosive start and early statement wins (Birmingham, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur)

      The 2025/26 season began with a new era at the Academy.

      Following nine years coaching within Atlético Madrid’s youth system, Javier Alonso arrived in South London as Crystal Palace Under-18s Head Coach. The Spaniard arrived with an impressive pedigree, having led Atlético de Madrid Juvenil B to a club-record points tally and goalscoring return the previous season.

      His message was simple.

      “My goal is to play good football, compete in every game and improve the team,” Alonso said upon arrival. “I want the players to establish a winning mentality.”

      Those words would quickly become reality.

      Before exploring the season in detail, it is worth setting out the structure of the U18 Premier League. The competition is the top tier of academy football in England and is split into two regional divisions, featuring all 29 Category One academies.

      Fifteen clubs – including Palace – compete in the southern section, while 14 operate in the northern division. The league features academies from the Premier League, Championship and League One, with teams playing each other home and away across the regular season.

      At the end of the campaign, the two divisional winners meet in a one-off National Final to decide the overall U18 Premier League champions. This year, Chelsea and Manchester City secured their respective titles, with Chelsea going on to win the final 5–1.

      Palace opened their season in spectacular fashion, dismantling U18 Premier League South newcomers Birmingham City 8–0 away from home.

      Benji Casey and Stuart Oduro both struck twice, while Joel Drakes-Thomas, Donte Martin, Chuks Okoli and Makai Bernard-Ferguson also found the net in a dominant display. It was also an early glimpse of the club’s newest intake of exciting scholars.

      A tougher test awaited against Chelsea at Copers Cope, and despite goals from Casey and Charlie Walker-Smith, Palace suffered a 4-2 defeat to their London rivals.

      The young Eagles responded impressively when their U18 Premier League Cup campaign began.

      Drawn in Group D alongside U18 Premier League National finalists Manchester City and Chelsea, as well as high-flying Category Two side Sheffield United, Palace were handed a daunting group. Against the reigning U18 Premier League North champions, they nevertheless produced a superb first-half display.

      Three goals ahead at the break, they ultimately had to settle for a dramatic 3-3 draw after City's second-half comeback.

      August ended on a high as Casey announced himself as one of the division’s most dangerous forwards.

      The striker netted his first hat-trick of the campaign in a 3-2 victory away at Tottenham Hotspur, overturning an early deficit and taking his tally to seven goals in just four competitive appearances.

      It proved to be the first of many headlines the forward would generate throughout a remarkable season…

      September

      Early momentum and attacking fluency (Ipswich Town, Reading, Aston Villa)

      September began with international recognition and another milestone moment at U21 level for one of our U18s.

      Walker-Smith earned a Wales U19 call-up, while Dean Benamar and Drakes-Thomas were selected by England at U18 and U17 level respectively, with U18 defender Jacob Fasida also making his U21 debut in the 3-3 Vertu Trophy draw with Bromley.

      Back in domestic action, Palace picked up exactly where they left off.

      Fresh from the international break, the young Eagles dismantled Ipswich Town 8-0 to secure their first home league win of the season. Casey struck a second consecutive hat-trick, while Martin and Bernard-Ferguson both recorded braces in another ruthless attacking display.

      By that stage, Alonso’s side had scored an astonishing 24 goals in just five matches.

      A professional 2-0 victory over Reading followed, with Oduro and Casey on target as Palace made it four wins from their opening five league fixtures.

      Casey’s blistering form was becoming one of the stories of the season. Having already reached 11 goals in all competitions, the striker earned a deserved promotion to Under-21 football while rapidly closing in on his total goals return from the entire previous campaign.

      Speaking on his start to the season, Casey said: “I'm feeling good. I'm feeling very positive. Even from last season, I didn't really score much – I scored 12 goals – so right now, I'm trying to at least get over double that.

      “But yeah, I'm feeling good. I've practiced a lot. I've trained a lot on finishing; hold-up play and running in behind as well. I'm feeling good about myself. I just want to keep going.”

      The month ended with Palace’s unbeaten run coming to an end at Aston Villa. Skipper Jasper Judd found the net in spectacular fashion, but goals from Markie Meade, Fletcher Boyd and Junior Wilson secured a 3-1 victory for the hosts.

      October

      Testing depth amid a growing title challenge (Sheffield United, Fulham, Brighton)

      October began with a crucial Premier League Cup group stage victory away at Sheffield United.

      Battling difficult conditions, Palace emerged 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Bernard-Ferguson, Okoli and Casey. The result moved Alonso’s side to the top of Group D and placed qualification firmly in their own hands heading into the decisive final fixture.

      The October international break brought further success away from Palace. Walker-Smith scored his first goal for Wales U19s against the Netherlands in Marbella, while Casey made his England U18 debut and registered an assist during a tour of France.

      Back in league action, Palace produced one of their most complete performances of the campaign to defeat Fulham 4-0.

      After dominating throughout, Oduro broke the deadlock before Casey doubled the advantage. Late strikes from David Angibeaud and skipper Judd completed an emphatic victory.

      The goal proved particularly significant for the six-foot-six striker Angibeaud, sparking a remarkable run of form that would become a defining feature of Palace’s season. The result also sent the young Eagles to the top of the U18 Premier League South for the first time under Alonso.

      Reflecting on the performance, Alonso said: “I think we’ve started the league very well. The boys are giving their best. We’re in a really good moment right now.

      “They’re beginning to understand more of the football I want us to play – how to control the game, how to find the balance between attack and defence. We’re seeing real improvement in recognising space, in how we build and defend as a team.”

      October ended in disappointment as Palace suffered a 4-0 defeat away at rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

      The final scoreline was made harsher by a chaotic conclusion which saw Palace reduced in numbers, but it did little to diminish what had otherwise been an outstanding opening two months to Alonso’s tenure.

      Despite the setback, Palace remained top of the league and in control of their Premier League Cup destiny.

      There was still a notable milestone for Casey, who made his first U21 start against Aston Villa on Halloween and marked the occasion with an assist.

      November

      Statement victories and European-standard tests (Leicester City, West Ham, Chelsea, Southampton)

      November began with a statement victory. In a top-of-the-table clash against Leicester City, Palace emerged 4-2 winners at Copers Cope to strengthen their grip on first place.

      Under-16 striker Mylo Bernard marked his U18 debut with a goal inside four minutes, while fellow U16 Dylan Monk also made his first appearance at the level. Oduro, Bernard-Ferguson and Angibeaud completed the scoring in another impressive attacking display.

      The result underlined Palace’s attacking power, taking them to 38 goals in 11 league matches and extending their lead at the summit to 18 points over their nearest challengers, Leicester.

      The month also saw several U18s players continue their progression into Under-21 football.

      Casey and Fasida featured in Premier League 2 and Premier League International Cup action, while Judd made his Under-21 debut against Stoke City. Drakes-Thomas also started that fixture, underlining the strength of Palace's pathway.

      A dramatic 3-2 league defeat away at West Ham followed.

      Fasida opened the scoring with his first goal of 2025/26 before Angibeaud restored parity in the second half. However, a 95th-minute winner for the hosts condemned Palace to a heartbreaking defeat despite a strong performance at the Little Heath Sports Centre.

      The international break provided another milestone as Casey scored his first goal for the Under-21s in a 3-1 Premier League International Cup victory over Juventus.

      On scoring his first goal at U21 level, Casey said: “I feel great. I’ve been wanting this for a very long time. I haven’t been in many games or scored yet, but I kept believing. All the coaches have helped me out, and it’s finally come – I’m really happy about it.”

      Away from club action, Drakes-Thomas impressed on international duty with England U17s, making notable contributions across all three fixtures during their camp in Dubai.

      Back in Premier League Cup action, Palace delivered when it mattered most.

      Knowing only the group winners would progress, Alonso’s side produced an outstanding 4-0 victory over Chelsea to secure top spot in Group D ahead of both Chelsea and Manchester City at the end of November.

      Goals from Angibeaud, Bernard-Ferguson, Oduro and Martin sealed progression to the knockout stages and capped a hugely impressive group-stage campaign.

      Reflecting on securing qualification, Alonso said: “Progressing is really important because it’s integral to the mentality of the players. They must always try to give their best – to go through, to improve on the pitch, to improve in games.”

      Momentum continued into league action as Palace defeated Southampton 4-2 in another clash between title contenders.

      Angibeaud opened the scoring before Bernard-Ferguson, Casey and Sean Somade all found the net. Southampton responded bravely, but Palace held firm to preserve their place at the summit of the U18 Premier League South.

      December

      Cup beginnings and momentum into the winter (Bradford City, Norwich City)

      December marked the beginning of Palace’s historic FA Youth Cup journey.

      Drawn against Category Three Bradford City in the third round, the young Eagles welcomed the Bantams to Selhurst Park under the lights and delivered a mature performance to progress.

      After a tense first half, Casey converted a penalty won by Drakes-Thomas before substitute Oduro struck twice late on to seal a deserved 3-0 victory.

      The evening also provided valuable experience for several younger Academy players making their first appearances at Selhurst, as Palace laid the foundations for what would become a memorable cup run.

      Reflecting on his impact from the bench, Oduro said: “It’s a good feeling. Today was a difficult morning because obviously I wasn’t starting, but I realised that I can change the game no matter what. I was really happy when I came on to get a goal – it’s a very good feeling.”

      The month also brought a major breakthrough for Casey. Having enjoyed a sensational first half of the season, the striker was rewarded with his senior debut in Palace's UEFA Conference League league phase victory away at Shelbourne FC.

      Palace rounded off 2025 with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Norwich City to remain top of the U18 Premier League South heading into the New Year.

      The fixture also saw 15-year-old ‘keeper Lucca Benetton make his Under-18 debut, another example of the Academy's commitment to providing opportunities for emerging talent.

      The biggest Academy story of December, however, came on the European stage.

      In the UEFA Conference League victory over KuPS Kuopio, Benamar and Drakes-Thomas both made their senior debuts as part of Palace's youngest starting XI since 1982.

      For Drakes-Thomas, it was the start of a record-breaking few weeks. At just 16 years and 192 days old, he became the youngest Englishman ever to appear in the UEFA Conference League and the fourth-youngest player in Palace history.

      Days later, he became Palace's youngest-ever Premier League player when he came off the bench at Leeds United, surpassing the previous club record set by David Ozoh.

      For Alonso, it represented the ultimate reward for the Academy's work.

      "Winning trophies is important," he reflected. "But even more important is helping players take the next step. If they can help the first team, that is our job."

      What a way to end 2025!

      January

      Early setbacks and cup response (West Brom, Newcastle United, Birmingham)

      The new year began with further evidence of the Academy pathway in action.

      Benamar featured in the Premier League matchday squad against Tottenham Hotspur on 2nd January, while both he, Casey, and Drakes-Thomas were named in the squad for the FA Cup third-round tie against Macclesfield. Drakes-Thomas started and played 45 minutes!

      It represented another significant milestone for a group of players increasingly making the step towards senior football.

      Back in league action, Palace suffered a disappointing start to 2026 as West Bromwich Albion claimed a 3-1 victory at the Academy.

      Despite long spells of dominance, goals at key moments and a late dismissal for Fasida saw the visitors take all three points, ending Palace's stay at the top of the U18 Premier League South.

      The month also brought a major setback with confirmation that influential forward and first-year scholar Bernard-Ferguson would miss the remainder of the campaign through injury.

      His seven goals and three assists in 15 appearances had been crucial to Palace's success during the first half of the season, making his absence a significant blow.

      The response, however, was emphatic.

      In the FA Youth Cup, Palace produced one of their standout performances of the season, defeating Newcastle United 4-0 away from home to reach the Fifth Round.

      Braces from Casey and Angibeaud secured a commanding victory against opponents who sat third in the U18 Premier League North at the time and had previously lifted the competition twice.

      Javier Alonso reflected afterwards: "It was the perfect response to West Brom."

      Palace carried that momentum back into league action, ending the month with a dominant 5-0 victory over Birmingham City.

      Martin and Angibeaud both scored twice, while Somade added another as the young Eagles climbed back to second place in the table.

      The month also saw Benetton reclaim the No.1 shirt for the remainder of the campaign, while Walker-Smith became increasingly established at Under-21 level. Angibeaud’s goalscoring form continued to flourish, reaching ten goals in ten matches as Palace entered February competing strongly on multiple fronts.

      Reflecting on reaching the milestone, Angibeaud said: “I’m already thinking about the next game. I want to win trophies, that’s the main thing, that’s my ambition. If I can keep scoring goals for the team, then that’s all I care about.”

      February

      Momentum building amid tight margins (Stevenage, Tottenham Hotspur, Peterborough United, Leicester City, West Ham United)

      February marked the beginning of a truly historic cup run.

      Palace booked their place in the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals for the first time in over 15 years with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium.

      Goals from Oduro and an own goal forced by Casey gave the young Eagles control before they showed resilience to withstand late pressure and secure progression.

      The fixture also highlighted the strength of Palace's pathway, with Monk and Bernard among a growing group of Under-16s involved around the squad, while Jamar Lee earned his first U18 matchday inclusion of the season.

      There was little time to celebrate as Palace returned to league action for a crucial clash against Tottenham Hotspur. Martin's opener looked set to earn all three points before Spurs struck just before half-time to secure a 1-1 draw. The match also saw Lee make his competitive U18 debut from the bench.

      Attention then switched to the Premier League Cup quarter-finals.

      Travelling to Category Two side Peterborough United, Palace faced a stern examination but delivered when it mattered.

      Josh Muwana opened the scoring before the hosts equalised early in the second half. The response was emphatic. Introduced from the bench, Martin scored twice in quick succession to fire Palace into the semi-finals and continue his outstanding campaign with eight goals in 21 appearances.

      At the same time, several members of Alonso's squad were making major strides at Under-21 level.

      Walker-Smith, Benamar, Casey and Judd all played their part as the U21s progressed to the Premier League International Cup knockouts with a statement 2-0 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach.

      A heavily rotated side then suffered a narrow defeat at Leicester City before Palace finished the month strongly with a 3-2 victory over West Ham United. Hugo Bull made his first U18 start, while the win kept Palace firmly in contention near the top of the table and maintained momentum across multiple competitions.

      March

      Defining cup runs and decisive moments (Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Reading, Fulham, Brighton)

      March would become one of the defining months in Crystal Palace Academy history.

      The young Eagles began by reaching the U18 Premier League Cup Final with a superb 1-0 victory away at Tottenham Hotspur.

      Returning U21 regulars Walker-Smith, Benamar, Drakes-Thomas and Casey added valuable experience to the side, but it was Angibeaud who proved decisive, powering home one of Judd’s trademark inswinging corners ten minutes from time to send Palace through to a Selhurst Park final against Manchester United.

      Reflecting on the victory, Angibeaud – who brought up his 12th goal of the season in 23 appearances – said: “It was always going to be a tough game. I felt like we did well, we dug deep. The first half was really difficult, both teams were cagey.

      "Then in the second half, I think we really took it to them. And obviously we got the goal and it was good.”

      Just six days later came another landmark achievement.

      Travelling to Villa Park to face holders Aston Villa in the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals, Palace produced one of the club's great youth-team performances. Casey cancelled out Villa's early opener before Angibeaud set up Raihaan Anderson to level after the hosts regained the lead from the penalty spot.

      Then came the moment that secured Palace's place in the history books.

      Deep into stoppage time, Chuks Okoli slid home the winner to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory and send the young Eagles into their first FA Youth Cup semi-final for almost 30 years. Wow, just wow…

      Back in league action, U16 striker Bernard continued to make himself impossible to ignore and stole the show in spectacular fashion. His hat-trick inspired Palace to a remarkable 4-2 comeback victory over Reading after the young Eagles trailed entering the final ten minutes.

      There was frustration to follow as Palace were denied victory by a late Fulham equaliser before a youthful side earned a valuable point against Brighton. With several key players involved with the U21s and others unavailable through injury, younger age groups continued to step up impressively.

      Meanwhile, U18s Walker-Smith and Benamar both found the net in a crucial Under-21 victory over Liverpool as Palace strengthened their hopes of qualifying for the Premier League 2 play-offs.

      By the end of March, Palace remained third in the league, were through to the FA Youth Cup semi-finals and had booked their place in the Premier League Cup Final. History was firmly within reach.

      April

      High-stakes semi-finals and silverware glory (Chelsea, Southampton, Manchester United, Norwich, Arsenal)

      If March laid the foundations, April delivered one of the greatest months in Crystal Palace Academy history.

      A narrow defeat away at Chelsea ended Palace's six-match unbeaten run, but they responded immediately as Walker-Smith scored twice in a 3-1 comeback victory over Southampton in the U18 Premier League South.

      With a squad featuring a significant number of Under-16 players, the result once again highlighted the depth of talent emerging throughout the Academy.

      The focus soon shifted to two season-defining matches against Manchester United.

      First came the FA Youth Cup semi-final at Old Trafford – Palace’s first appearance at that stage of the competition since 1997, when they fell 4–3 on aggregate to Blackburn Rovers.

      In front of a packed Old Trafford crowd, Alonso’s side produced a heroic and disciplined display. Benetton delivered a string of outstanding saves to keep Palace alive, before Anderson struck to cancel out United’s opener and force extra time.

      Palace continued to push relentlessly in search of a winner, but heartbreak followed deep into extra time as United struck late to end an unforgettable cup run.

      Despite the disappointment, reaching the semi-final marked a historic achievement for the Academy – Palace’s first FA Youth Cup last-four appearance in nearly three decades – with the group earning widespread praise for their performances throughout the competition.

      On the performance, Alonso said: “I’m really proud of the fight of the boys. They ran a lot, they pushed themselves a lot. I can’t say anything bad about them because they gave their best. In this stadium, against one of the best teams in the country – we are as well – I’m really proud. We played two hours.”

      Just five days later, however, came redemption.

      Returning to Selhurst Park for our first-ever U18 Premier League Cup Final, Palace again faced Manchester United. Trailing 1-0 deep into stoppage time, the young Eagles refused to surrender.

      Casey won and converted a penalty to force extra time before Palace dominated periods of the additional 30 minutes, striking the woodwork a unbelievable three times.

      The final eventually went to penalties. There, Palace were flawless.

      Six perfect spot-kicks secured a dramatic shootout victory in front of nearly 4,000 supporters and delivered the club's first-ever U18 Premier League Cup triumph.

      It was a landmark moment for Alonso's side and one of the most significant achievements in the Academy's modern history.

      A heavily rotated side then fell to Norwich City in the league before Martin's brace inspired a thrilling 3-2 victory over Arsenal to conclude a historic month on a high.

      Meanwhile, Walker-Smith, Benamar, Drakes-Thomas and Casey continued their development with the U21s, helping the side reach the Premier League 2 quarter-finals against Manchester United.

      May

      Final stretch fatigue and late resilience (Ipswich Town, West Brom, Aston Villa, Arsenal)

      The final month of the campaign brought one last challenge for Alonso's young Eagles.

      With injuries, suspensions, Under-21 commitments and GCSE examinations affecting selection, Palace were forced to rely heavily on just first-year scholars during a demanding run of fixtures.

      There were still highlights. A thrilling 6-3 victory over Ipswich Town showcased the Academy's future once again, with Under-16 forwards Bernard and Lee both scoring braces.

      However, consecutive defeats to West Brom and Aston Villa ultimately ended Palace's hopes of securing a runners-up finish in the league. A resilient draw against Arsenal on the final day brought the league campaign to a close.

      The closing weeks nevertheless highlighted the extraordinary depth within the Academy. A strong group of U16s – including Benetton, Monk, Bull, Bonsu-Amako, Kayden Moses, Lee, Kairo Smith-Phillips and Bernard – all featured at U18 level across the campaign, while U15 Nathaniel Kalembo also gained valuable exposure, underlining the pathway running through the age groups.

      Reflecting on the season, Alonso said: “I’m really happy. It’s my first season here and we’ve achieved something special. The Premier League Under-18 Cup was unbelievable. It was special to play at Selhurst Park, Villa Park and Old Trafford, to reach the FA Youth Cup semi-final after almost 30 years and to see players stepping up to the Under-21s and first team.”

      It was another highly competitive campaign in the U18 Premier League South, with Palace finishing fifth on 46 points, level with West Bromwich Albion but ahead on goal difference.

      That success was reflected in the end-of-season awards, with Chuks Okoli named U18 Player of the Season after a standout campaign.

      The midfielder was a near ever-present, featuring in 32 games, contributing five goals and nine assists, and captaining the side on several major occasions – including the FA Youth Cup semi-final at Old Trafford and the U18 Premier League Cup final triumph at Selhurst Park.

      Forward Benji Casey was also recognised, being named Scholar of the Year after a prolific campaign in front of goal and a key role in the club’s cup successes.

      The striker netted an outstanding 19 goals in just 18 appearances across all competitions, recording multiple braces and two hat-tricks while boasting the best minutes-per-goal ratio in the U18 Premier League South at just 74.

      Elsewhere, Benamar also enjoyed an impressive May international campaign, finishing the season with three goals in three England Under-18 appearances, scoring against Croatia, Greece and Cyprus.

      Academy Director Gary Issott praised both the success and the balance of priorities across the season, noting: “I think the league campaign has probably been affected by our cup success. In certain games, we’ve prioritised the cup competitions, and perhaps we could have sustained a longer push to challenge Chelsea and Tottenham.”

      He also highlighted the mentality within the squad, adding: “They complement each other exceptionally well, and I think their winning mentality surpasses any group we’ve had in previous years.”

      As seasons go, it will be remembered as a landmark year – a first-ever U18 Premier League Cup triumph, an FA Youth Cup semi-final, and a group of players firmly announcing themselves on the Academy stage.

      Key Stats

      • U18 Premier League South: 5th Place (14W, 4D, 10L)
      • Premier League Cup: Winners
      • FA Youth Cup: Semi-final
      • Total games played (All competitions): 39
      • Goals scored (All competitions): 102
      • Top scorer (All competitions): Benji Casey – 19 in 18 games
      • Top assists (All competitions): Chuks Okoli – nine assists

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