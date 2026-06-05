U21s 25/26 season review: Quarter-final runs in PL2 and International Cup, plus standout senior breakthroughs

Darren Powell’s young Eagles secured a place in the Premier League 2 play-offs for a third consecutive season after finishing 10th in the regular-season standings, before overcoming Liverpool in a dramatic Round of 16 tie and eventually bowing out to Manchester United in the quarter-finals.

There was also success on the European stage. Palace topped Group B of the Premier League International Cup, recording impressive victories over Juventus, FC Nordsjælland and Borussia Mönchengladbach before narrowly exiting against Real Sociedad in the last eight.

Yet perhaps the defining story of the campaign extended far beyond results.

Several Under-18s established themselves at Under-21 level, while George King, Dean Benamar and Joél Drakes-Thomas all made their senior debuts.

Rio Cardines progressed from U21 regular to Premier League starter, Kaden Rodney added further first-team experience, and numerous Academy players earned international recognition throughout the season.

Below is a month-by-month look back at a campaign packed with milestones, memorable performances and continued progression across the Academy.