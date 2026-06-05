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      U21s 25/26 season review: Quarter-final runs in PL2 and International Cup, plus standout senior breakthroughs

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      A sixth season as a Category One Academy saw Crystal Palace Under-21s enjoy another memorable campaign, with the 2025/26 season providing further evidence of the strength of the pathway from Academy football into the senior game.

      Darren Powell’s young Eagles secured a place in the Premier League 2 play-offs for a third consecutive season after finishing 10th in the regular-season standings, before overcoming Liverpool in a dramatic Round of 16 tie and eventually bowing out to Manchester United in the quarter-finals.

      There was also success on the European stage. Palace topped Group B of the Premier League International Cup, recording impressive victories over Juventus, FC Nordsjælland and Borussia Mönchengladbach before narrowly exiting against Real Sociedad in the last eight.

      Yet perhaps the defining story of the campaign extended far beyond results.

      Several Under-18s established themselves at Under-21 level, while George King, Dean Benamar and Joél Drakes-Thomas all made their senior debuts.

      Rio Cardines progressed from U21 regular to Premier League starter, Kaden Rodney added further first-team experience, and numerous Academy players earned international recognition throughout the season.

      Below is a month-by-month look back at a campaign packed with milestones, memorable performances and continued progression across the Academy.

      August

      Fast starts and fresh faces (Tottenham Hotspur, West Bromwich Albion)

      The new season began with excitement and opportunity throughout the Academy.

      Summer signing Harry Lee arrived from Exeter City to strengthen Palace’s ‘keeping options, while Cardines was included in the Community Shield matchday squad.

      Elsewhere, Under-18 defender Benamar had already begun making the transition into Darren Powell’s group after an outstanding campaign at younger age-group level.

      On the pitch, Palace made the perfect start.

      Premier League 2 – the elite Under-21 competition for Category One Academies – operates on a Swiss-style format, with each side facing a set number of different opponents during the league phase. The top 16 progress to the knockout play-offs to decide the overall champions, ensuring every fixture carries real weight in terms of both development and qualification.

      Palace’s opening assignment set the tone for the campaign, as a stunning Zach Marsh hat-trick secured a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. Having seen his previous season disrupted by injury, Marsh wasted little time reminding supporters of his quality, scoring three times to hand the young Eagles all three points.

      The victory also offered encouraging signs for several players returning from difficult periods, while providing an early platform for Palace’s push towards another play-off campaign.

      August concluded with a resilient goalless draw away at West Bromwich Albion.

      Despite Joe Gibbard’s late dismissal, Palace stood firm to preserve a clean sheet and extend their unbeaten start to the season.

      The fixture also offered another glimpse into the future, with 16-year-old Joél Drakes-Thomas stepping up from the Under-18s to start at Under-21 level.

      Two games, four points and a positive start to the campaign.

      September

      Senior tests and new opportunities (Bromley, AFC Wimbledon, Leeds United, Manchester United)

      September brought a different challenge as Palace’s young Eagles tested themselves against senior opposition in the Vertu Trophy.

      The competition has long provided valuable exposure to the physical demands of first-team football and Powell’s side acquitted themselves admirably throughout.

      The campaign began at nearby Bromley, with Charlie Walker-Smith and Jacob Fasida both stepping up from the Under-18s, the latter making his Under-21 debut.

      Against an experienced League Two outfit, Palace produced an entertaining performance as Marsh scored twice and Adler Nascimento also found the net in a 3-3 draw. Although Bromley claimed the bonus point via penalties, Palace left with plenty of positives from their opening outing.

      The month also brought international recognition.

      Mofe Jemide earned his England Under-20 debut against Italy, Matteo Dashi joined up with Albania Under-19s, while Cardines received another senior call-up from Trinidad & Tobago as part of their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

      Following the international break, Palace made the short trip to AFC Wimbledon for the second group-stage match of their Vertu Trophy campaign.

      Despite a spirited display against League One opposition, late goals ultimately condemned the young Eagles to defeat. Asher Agbinone’s penalty had levelled proceedings shortly after half-time, but Wimbledon's experience eventually proved decisive.

      Back in Premier League 2 action, Palace produced one of the early highlights of the season.

      Luke Browne's dramatic stoppage-time header secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Leeds United at the VBS Community Stadium. Kaden Rodney marked his return with a goal, while Romain Esse also found the net before Browne’s late intervention ensured Palace maintained their unbeaten league start.

      The result kept Powell’s side firmly in the top half of the table and highlighted the character beginning to emerge within the group.

      The month concluded with a difficult trip to Manchester United.

      Jackson Izquierdo made his first start of the 2025/26 season, replacing Harry Lee between the posts, while Cardines and Agbinone also returned to the starting XI.

      A 4-1 defeat ensued and ended Palace’s unbeaten run, although Agbinone’s stunning strike – later nominated for the club's Goal of the Month award – served as a reminder of the attacking quality available within the squad.

      October

      First-team breakthroughs and returning momentum (Birmingham City, Stevenage, Newcastle United, Aston Villa)

      October proved significant both for results and player progression.

      At senior level, Cardines became the latest Academy graduate to make his Crystal Palace debut, appearing from the bench against Dynamo Kyiv in the club’s first-ever major European competition fixture.

      Back in Premier League 2, Palace responded strongly to their defeat at Manchester United with a convincing 3-1 victory over Birmingham City.

      Romain Esse produced one of the standout individual displays of the season, scoring once and assisting twice. Marsh and Dylan Reid also got on the scoresheet as the young Eagles delivered an impressive all-round performance.

      The result saw Palace climb to 10th in the table, level on 10 points with Leeds.

      The international break brought further Academy success.

      George King marked another important milestone in his comeback from injury by earning his first start for Republic of Ireland Under-19s. Cardines continued his involvement with Trinidad & Tobago’s senior side, while Jemide featured again for England Under-20s against Switzerland.

      The Vertu Trophy campaign concluded later in the month.

      Needing a significant victory against Stevenage to stand any chance of progressing, Palace produced a spirited display against high-flying League One opposition despite ultimately suffering defeat.

      King scored his first goal of the season, while Rodney also found the net as Powell’s side once again showed they could compete physically against senior professionals.

      Afterwards, Powell reiterated the value of the competition.

      “I enjoy the EFL Trophy,” he said. “Can our boys compete against league players? Can they handle that challenge? That’s important for their development.”

      A frustrating home defeat against Newcastle followed, though the month ended positively with a comfortable 2-0 victory away at Aston Villa on Halloween.

      The fixture was notable for several reasons.

      King continued his excellent form, Benji Casey was handed his first Under-21 start after impressing at Under-18 level, and Marsh netted his seventh goal of the season.

      The result also secured Palace’s first clean sheet in seven matches and lifted them back into the play-off positions.

      October concluded with another Academy success story as Cardines featured from the bench in the Carabao Cup against Liverpool.

      November

      European nights and continental success (Valencia, Stoke City, Juventus, FC Nordsjælland)

      November belonged to the Premier League International Cup.

      The competition, designed to expose Premier League academies to elite European opposition, would become one of the highlights of Palace’s season.

      The campaign began in frustrating fashion with a narrow 1-0 defeat against Valencia.

      Despite creating several good opportunities through King, Marsh and a returning David Obou, Palace were unable to find a breakthrough.

      Three days later came another demonstration of the group’s resilience.

      Trailing Stoke City by two goals, Palace mounted a stirring comeback through Naouirou Ahamada and a thunderous stoppage-time penalty from Rodney.

      The fixture also saw Under-18 captain Jasper Judd make his Under-21 debut, another indication of the Academy’s continued emphasis on progression.

      The campaign truly ignited later in the month in the Premier League International Cup.

      Juventus arrived at the VBS Community Stadium carrying one of the most recognisable names in European football, but Palace rose to the occasion magnificently.

      Nascimento opened the scoring before Seb Williams doubled the advantage on the half-volley. Casey then netted his first Under-21s goal to cap a superb first-half display as Palace recorded a memorable 3-1 victory.

      Powell was delighted with the way his side approached the occasion, particularly during a dominant opening 45 minutes.

      “Disappointing we didn’t score more, if I’m honest, to kill the game," he said. "But coming in at 3-0 at half-time against Juventus is never a bad score, though you’ve got to be diligent for the second half.”

      For Casey, the evening carried extra significance after finally opening his Under-21s account: “I feel great. I’ve been wanting this for a very long time. I haven’t been in many games or scored yet, but I kept believing. All the coaches have helped me out, and it’s finally come – I’m really happy about it.”

      That confidence carried into another significant victory against FC Nordsjælland.

      Reid scored twice, Casey continued his excellent form and Palace secured a crucial 3-2 win over the group leaders.

      The result kept knockout qualification firmly in Palace’s hands heading into the final group fixture and was made even sweeter by the return of Craig Farquhar to the matchday squad after more than 18 months out through injury.

      Reid was full of praise for the Danish side after helping Palace secure another vital three points: “It was good to get the three points after losing our first game. That’s two wins from our last two now, but they were a very good side.

      “I think they’re the best we’ve played in the International Cup so far. Even since I’ve been here, they’re probably the best I’ve faced.”

      November had transformed Palace’s European hopes...

      December

      A month of Academy history

      There may have been no competitive Under-21 fixtures in December, but it proved one of the most significant months in recent Academy history.

      Palace’s UEFA Conference League fixture against KuPS Kuopio provided a remarkable evening for several young Eagles.

      King, Benamar and Drakes-Thomas all made their senior debuts, while Rodney earned his second senior start and first at Selhurst Park. The occasion marked the first time in club history that three Academy debutants had started the same first-team fixture.

      For Drakes-Thomas, the evening carried even greater significance.

      At just 16 years and 192 days old, he became the youngest Englishman ever to appear in the UEFA Conference League. He also became Palace’s fourth-youngest player of all time behind John Bostock, Alex Wynter and Phil Hoadley. His performance earned more than 70% of supporters’ Player of the Match votes.

      The youthful side selected by Oliver Glasner also became Palace’s youngest starting XI since 1982.

      The month brought further rewards...

      Drakes-Thomas was included in the senior matchday squad away at Leeds United and later became Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League player when introduced from the bench at Elland Road, surpassing David Ozoh’s previous record.

      It was a month that perfectly showcased the strength of Palace’s Academy pathway.

      January

      Balancing development and opportunity (Chelsea, Derby County, Ipswich Town)

      The turn of the year brought further evidence of the Academy pathway in action.

      Benamar was included in the first-team matchday squad for the Premier League visit of Tottenham before five Academy graduates – King, Benamar, Drakes-Thomas, Casey, and Marsh – were selected as part of Oliver Glasner’s squad for the Emirates FA Cup tie away at Macclesfield. Drakes-Thomas started and played 45 minutes.

      For Darren Powell and his staff, it was another reminder that the Under-21s' role extends beyond results alone. The objective remains preparing players for senior football, and January provided plenty of examples of that progression.

      With a number of regular starters unavailable due to first-team involvement, Palace opened 2026 with a difficult trip to Chelsea.

      U18s skipper Judd was handed only his second Under-21s start, Chadi Riad continued his recovery from long-term injury with valuable minutes, and Hindolo Mustapha returned to the fold after his loan spell with 1. FC Nürnberg.

      Despite Obou giving Palace the lead following excellent work from Dashi, Chelsea's quality eventually told as the hosts ran out 4-1 winners.

      The young Eagles were then left frustrated by circumstances beyond their control.

      A Premier League 2 fixture away to Nottingham Forest was postponed following severe travel disruption, while a crucial Premier League International Cup clash against Borussia Mönchengladbach was called off after heavy rainfall left the VBS Community Stadium pitch unplayable.

      Any concerns over rustiness quickly disappeared when Derby County visited the Academy. What followed was arguably Palace's most complete league performance of the campaign.

      Powell's side dismantled Derby 6-0, with six different goalscorers contributing in a dominant display from first whistle to last.

      Riad marked his return with the opening goal, Mustapha and Benamar struck in quick succession, Obou added a fourth before half-time, Marsh capped an influential afternoon with a goal of his own and captain Farquhar completed the scoring.

      The afternoon was particularly significant for Farquhar. Having missed the entirety of the previous season through injury, the defender's return to competitive action and place on the scoresheet represented a fitting reward for months of rehabilitation.

      The emphatic victory also underlined the depth within Powell's squad, with experienced Under-21s, returning senior professionals and emerging Academy talents all contributing.

      The result lifted Palace to 11th, level on 17 points with Wolves and Aston Villa.

      “Yeah, it was a good performance,” Powell said. “Obviously, the last couple of weeks we’ve had no games for different reasons – a waterlogged pitch and then getting stuck on the motorway – so it’s a good win. That’s what we wanted, especially after the Chelsea performance. We wanted to get back to winning ways.

      “A lot of players got minutes, everyone came off the bench, and we came through with no injuries, so I’m happy.”

      The month concluded with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town.

      There were positives despite the result. Caleb Kporha made his first start of the season after returning from injury, while Jemiah Umolu marked his first Under-21s squad appearance of the campaign following his loan spell at Bromley by scoring late on.

      While the result proved disappointing, Palace had re-established momentum heading into the final months of the season and remained firmly in contention for both Premier League 2 play-off qualification and progression in Europe.

      February

      Play-off momentum and European progression (Middlesbrough, Fulham, Borussia Mönchengladbach, West Ham United)

      If January provided momentum, February supplied belief.

      The month began with Palace sitting precariously close to the Premier League 2 play-off cut-off line (top 16). By the end of it, Powell's side had produced some of their finest football of the campaign.

      A dramatic draw against Middlesbrough provided the perfect starting point.

      Umolu, making his first start of the season, converted a late penalty to secure a deserved point against an unbeaten Middlesbrough side.

      The comeback demonstrated the resilience increasingly evident within the group and kept Palace's play-off ambitions firmly alive. The standout domestic result of the season followed shortly afterwards…

      Fulham arrived at Sutton unbeaten in 13 matches and widely regarded as one of the strongest sides in the division. Palace ended that run.

      Williams opened the scoring with a superb half-volley before Cardines doubled the advantage on the stroke of half-time. Fulham pushed hard after the interval and reduced the deficit, but the young Eagles defended resolutely to secure an outstanding 2-1 victory.

      The result lifted Palace to 11th in Premier League 2 on 21 points, four clear of the all-important play-off positions (top 16) as the season approached its business end.

      The month's defining moment, however, came in Europe.

      After defeats to Valencia and victories over Juventus and FC Nordsjælland, Palace entered their final Premier League International Cup group fixture against Borussia Mönchengladbach knowing qualification remained in their own hands.

      The challenge was significant. A win was required, and goal difference could yet determine progression.

      Powell's side rose magnificently to the occasion.

      Reid calmly converted a first-half penalty before Casey doubled the advantage with an instinctive finish. Palace controlled large periods of the contest against highly regarded opposition, while Whyte and Izquierdo produced crucial defensive interventions late on.

      When the final whistle arrived, Palace had secured a 2-0 victory and, remarkably, topped Group B on goal difference.

      Victories over Juventus, Nordsjælland and Borussia Mönchengladbach represented yet another strong European campaign for the Academy.

      Casey reflected on the performance: “I think it was an amazing performance from the team. We worked hard as a team as well.

      “The communication was good, we competed for second balls and we looked out for each other as well. At the end of the day, football is a team game – it’s not individual – and I think what we did today was play as a team, and we got the result that we wanted.

      “So yeah, it was an overall great performance from the team.”

      The month ended with a disappointing 3-0 defeat away to West Ham United, but little could overshadow what had already been achieved.

      Palace had strengthened their position in the race for Premier League 2 qualification and booked a place in the quarter-finals of an international competition featuring some of Europe's most prestigious academies.

      March

      Managing challenges and delivering statements (Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Wolves, Real Sociedad, Liverpool)

      March presented Powell with a unique challenge.

      The Under-18s were competing deep into both the FA Youth Cup and Premier League Cup, meaning several players who regularly featured for the Under-21s were frequently unavailable or required careful workload management.

      Walker-Smith, Benamar, Casey and Drakes-Thomas were all balancing commitments across age groups, while injuries continued to affect squad continuity.

      Despite those challenges, Palace remained firmly in the hunt for a play-off place.

      A narrow defeat to Sunderland was frustrating, but the response was immediate.

      Four days later, Marsh scored inside the opening minute against Blackburn Rovers before King doubled Palace's advantage. Blackburn threatened a late comeback, but the young Eagles held firm to secure an important victory.

      The result reinforced Palace's position inside the top 16 and highlighted the growing influence of King, who was becoming one of the Academy's standout performers.

      A hard-fought 2-2 draw with Wolves followed. Marsh found the net once again before substitute Umolu produced an immediate impact from the bench to secure a valuable point.

      Attention then turned back to Europe. The quarter-final of the Premier League International Cup brought a glamour tie against Real Sociedad B.

      Despite producing a spirited display, Palace's impressive European journey ended with a 3-0 defeat. While disappointment was inevitable, the campaign had already showcased the Academy's ability to compete with elite opposition from across the continent.

      If there was frustration following that exit, it was channelled perfectly just days later.

      Travelling to face in-form Liverpool, one of the standout sides of 2026, Palace produced arguably their most impressive league performance of the season.

      Benamar opened the scoring with a superb half-volley after bringing down King’s diagonal pass, before Liverpool responded quickly to level the contest. Palace, however, remained composed and in control throughout.

      Whyte restored the lead before Walker-Smith struck soon after the restart, with late goals from Rodney and Umolu completing a remarkable 5-1 victory against one of the division’s form teams.

      The result significantly strengthened Palace’s play-off position and underlined the quality running throughout the Academy structure.

      April

      Securing the play-offs and dramatic knockout success (Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, Liverpool)

      With the season approaching its conclusion, Palace entered April focused on one objective: securing a place in the Premier League 2 play-offs for a third consecutive campaign.

      Several players also continued to impress internationally.

      Benamar scored for England Under-18s against Croatia, Casey joined him in the Young Lions setup, Walker-Smith prepared for the UEFA Under-19 European Championship with Wales and Cardines continued to impress for Trinidad and Tobago.

      Back at PL2 level, Palace narrowly missed the chance to confirm qualification immediately after suffering a 2-0 defeat away at Nottingham Forest.

      The result left work still to do, but qualification remained highly likely and any lingering uncertainty disappeared when Arsenal visited Sutton.

      Gibbard scored his first goal of the campaign inside four minutes before Rodney converted from the penalty spot to seal a 2-0 victory.

      The result confirmed Palace's place in the Premier League 2 play-offs and secured a 10th-place finish in the league phase.

      That finish set up a Round of 16 tie away to Liverpool and it produced one of the most dramatic moments of the entire season.

      Palace battled through 120 minutes in a six-goal thriller. Cardines' stunning free-kick, a Marsh instinctive flick and Farquhar's extra-time goal all looked set to prove decisive at various stages, but Liverpool repeatedly found responses.

      With the match level after extra-time, penalties were required.

      ‘Keeper Harry Lee emerged as the hero. After Umolu's opening miss, Lee produced three penalty saves to swing the shootout decisively in Palace's favour and send the young Eagles through to the quarter-finals.

      The victory represented one of the Academy's most memorable knockout successes in recent seasons and highlighted the character running throughout the squad.

      May

      A fitting end to a season of progression (Manchester United)

      Palace's season concluded with a PL2 quarter-final against Manchester United.

      The visitors arrived as one of the strongest teams in Premier League 2, having finished second during the league phase.

      Powell's side were missing several players through injury and workload management, but still competed strongly.

      Under-18s Chuks Okoli and David Angibeaud stepped up into the squad, Mustapha returned following his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion and Obou returned from injury.

      The contest remained finely balanced throughout much of the afternoon. United took the lead shortly before half-time through Daniel Armer, while Palace saw Farquhar denied by an offside flag moments later.

      The young Eagles pushed hard after the interval, enjoying lengthy spells of possession and pressure, but a second goal from Chido Obi ultimately ended Palace's hopes. The 2-0 defeat brought the campaign to a close...

      Individual progression and a season to remember

      While the season ended without silverware, it will be remembered as a hugely successful year for player development with multiple Academy players stepped into senior football throughout the campaign.

      Cardines made his Palace debut in Europe before later becoming the latest Academy graduate to start a Premier League match when he featured against Arsenal on the final day of the season.

      King, Benamar and Drakes-Thomas all made senior debuts against KuPS in the UEFA Conference League, with Rodney also starting. Drakes-Thomas subsequently became Palace's youngest-ever Premier League player when he appeared against Leeds United.

      Across the Academy, the pathway remained stronger than ever.

      Benamar, Casey, Walker-Smith and Drakes-Thomas all regularly moved between the Under-18s, Under-21s and first-team environments. The success of Javier Alonso’ Under-18s side frequently impacted Powell's selection options, but also highlighted the strength of talent emerging through the ranks.

      Centre-back King was recognised for an outstanding campaign by being named Under-21s Player of the Season.

      The defender featured in all but one of the 23 matches he was available for, contributed three goals and four assists, made crucial defensive interventions in both domestic and European competition, and earned his first senior appearance alongside international recognition with the Republic of Ireland Under-19s.

      The season also ended with a host of Palace youngsters representing their countries.

      Benamar finished the campaign with three goals in three England Under-18 appearances, Walker-Smith earned selection for a Wales Under-19s training camp ahead of the UEFA European Under-19 Championship, while Owen Goodman received a landmark call-up to Canada senior national team's FIFA World Cup squad.

      Reflecting on the campaign, Powell said: "It's been a positive season in terms of some of the younger players stepping up into the Under-21s and performing, and also with some of them progressing into the first-team environment and playing games.

      "Overall, it's been positive because the younger players haven't just come into the team – they've contributed and performed as well."

      A third consecutive Premier League 2 play-off qualification, a quarter-final appearance in both domestic and international competition, memorable European nights and a host of senior debuts ensured 2025/26 was another significant chapter in Crystal Palace Academy's continued growth.

      Most importantly, the pathway from Academy football to senior football has rarely looked stronger.

      Key Stats

      • Premier League 2: 10th Place (9W, 4D, 7L)
      • Premier League International Cup: Quarter-finals
      • Vertu Trophy: Group Stage
      • Total games played (All competitions): 30
      • Goals scored (All competitions): 55
      • Top scorer (All competitions): Zach Marsh – 11 in 23 games
      • Top assists (All competitions): Zach Marsh – five assists

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