However, we've attempted the task nonetheless. Here are some moments worth taking another look at...

1. A South London takeover

So many of you headed over to the Saxony state in Germany, via an array of different modes of transport. Whether it was by plane, train or automobile, in the end it was a Palace takeover of Leipzig.

Even a day or two prior to matchday, there was plenty of red and blue on display throughout the city.

As with every European trip this season, the sheer volume of support was phenomenal.