“I feel like we started the game well with good intensity,” he said in his post-match interview. “We were the better side in the first 15 to 20 minutes.

“Then we gave them two goals in a few minutes and that killed us. We need to do better. We lost concentration, and then obviously the sending off killed the game a little bit.

“When you play top sides, they’ve got attackers that are brilliant players. They punished us – fair play to them but we need to be better.”

Wilfried Zaha’s red card just before half-time made getting back into the game in the second-half an almost impossible task for Gallagher and co.

“We definitely need him – but it is what it is,” he said. “It’s football and it happens. We knew we won’t get many chances. It’s tough when we’ve got ten men.

“We did alright in the second-half but that third goal killed the game. We said before the game that we can’t make any excuses. We’re playing the game so we need to do everything we can to win.

“There’s a few players missing and the gaffer missing as well. Maybe we could have done with a few of those players we were missing today, but we’ll never know.”