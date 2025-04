You can take a look at how the Palace first-team prepare for a Premier League game, with Tuesday's open first-team training session to be held at Selhurst Park for supporters to enjoy.

It will be Palace's first day back in training after Saturday's thrilling 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, and fans will have the opportunity to watch the first-team squad being put through their paces.

If you're heading down to Selhurst, here's what you might want to look out for...