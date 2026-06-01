Goalkeeper and captain Dean Henderson, who helped Palace to a joint-high six clean sheets in the competition, makes the side.

Defender Maxence Lacroix played more minutes than any other player in the competition this season, and earns a spot alongside**** midfielder Adam Wharton, Player of the Match in the Final.

Ismaïla Sarr, who was also the competition’s Player of the Season and top goalscorer, also made the XI.

Palace are one of six clubs represented in the team, along with runners-up Rayo Vallecano (three players); AZ Alkmaar, Samsunspor, Shakhtar Donetsk and Strasbourg (all one player each).

You can view the full UEFA Conference League Team of the Season below.

2025/26 Conference League Team of the Season