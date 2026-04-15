The Eagles have come back from a three-week fixture break with an almighty bang, securing back-to-back home wins in stunning style over The Violets and – on Sunday – Newcastle United.

Now, a place in the last four of the UEFA Conference League is the target, as the Eagles bid to hold off a Fiorentina team who – despite last week's disappointments in South London – are unbeaten in six Serie A matches and who put Lazio to the sword at the Artemio Franchi Stadium on Monday evening.

Oliver Glasner's players will therefore not rest on their laurels in South London, and could be seen putting in the hard yards – while enjoying their current form – on the training pitch on Wednesday afternoon.

Check out the best shots from Wednesday in our gallery above!