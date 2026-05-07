A 5-2 aggregate victory sealed a place in Leipzig, after an own goal and a second-half strike from Ismaïla Sarr had Palace on their way.

The Manager has now led the Eagles to a major Final in both of his full seasons in charge, a remarkable achievement.

"Huge congratulations and credit to the players," Glasner said in his post-match press conference. "I think everybody could see how good we were.

"But the commitment, the effort and the discipline was exceptional. We always believed that if we created chances we would score goals.

"The second goal was great evidence we deserved this. I think I complained to the fourth official that the referee should blow for a foul.

"Pino was fouled, Daichi Kamada was fouled and Tyrick Mitchell was fouled but we kept playing, and we got the reward with the ball going in off Ismaïla Sarr's toenail and scoring a goal.

"It was a huge performance and a huge European night.