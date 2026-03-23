The gap marks the sixth-longest in the club’s history, following the 105-day pause in the Covid-afflicted 2019/20 season; 44-day gap across November and December 2022, with the mid-season World Cup break, and 28-day pause in September of the same season, following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen; and 23-day break in March 2021.

But Oliver Glasner – speaking immediately after Thursday’s win in Cyprus – is already planning for a busy season run-in ahead.

With the prospect of another record-breaking season in the Premier League, and a European trophy, to play for, the Palace Manager said after the game: “I will go home to Austria, relaxing in the mountains at the weekend – and then, prepare for Fiorentina.

“I never made the second step before the first one, because then it's not the best thing to do. Fiorentina is a very traditional team, great team in Italy, and that's what we are now looking forward to and preparing,

“We want the best outcome, but it's not just in the Conference League – we're still in a very good situation in the Premier League. We're doing better and better, so that's why we're really looking forward to the two months we have to play.”