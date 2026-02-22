Palace earned a first Premier League home win of 2026 after Evann Guessand's winner in the 90th minute at Selhurst Park.

Wolves had come close to earning a clean sheet, until a smart Adam Wharton pass found Tyrick Mitchell out wide. His cross was perfectly met by Guessand who rammed home a first-time finish, Selhurst Park erupting in response.

The three points lift the Eagles back up to 13th in the Premier League table, with just one defeat in the last five games.

For Glasner it was a deserved finale and a major relief after a difficult start to the New Year, with this Palace's first win at home since November.

"I think everybody who watched the game could see how nervous we were in the first-half," Glasner said. "We were making so many easy mistakes, but then a great moment with our 'keeper saving a penalty, which was very important.

"Then before the second-half we said 'let's keep a clean sheet', because we're able to score goals again. We also said 'let's keep it simple and play more in-behind' [the Wolves defence].