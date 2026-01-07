Despite contrasting recent results, the Eagles were arguably the better team in SE25 and were full value for the point they claimed – if not unlucky, after several goalmouth scrambles in the attacking third, not to claim all three.

"We know we’re in a tough moment and Villa are performing well,” the club captain told Sky Sports. “I'm proud of the team today

“It’s a vital point. It’s really important. The league is so tough this year. Any point is so valuable.

“If you get a win, it can push you five or six places up the table, so a point is good and hopefully now we can build on it.”

The Eagles did well to restrict Villa – who went into the fixture with 11 wins from their previous 12 game in all competitions – to just three shots on target all game.

Guéhi said of Palace’s overall display: “We know that Villa likes to play in the pockets a lot, so beforehand we shut the middle and showed them outside.

“It's not always easy, but I think everyone was really working really hard and we had chances for ourselves on the break as well.

“On another day they go in, but we just kept working hard.”