“We need to improve [in the second leg]. We need to be better.

“Obviously, with the atmosphere at home, it's our house we're going to, and hopefully that can look after itself.

“But we know they're going to give it everything, and we've got to prepare for that well through the week.

"We’ve got to make sure we approach the game right.”

Shakhtar were a technically impressive opponent on Thursday, with Henderson admitting: “We got off to the perfect start – we couldn’t have dreamt of a better start.

"To go 1-0 up, knowing it was going to be tough, the atmosphere was going to be hard, and they were going to have a lot of the ball.

“I think they’ve obviously got very good players, [especially in] 1v1 duels.

“They’ve got individual quality, a lot of that, very direct. And I thought we tried to nullify their threats the best we could.

“We knew our opportunities would come if we stayed in the structure, and yeah, they came – and it was a great away performance.”