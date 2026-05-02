Following a stunning 3-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Krakow on Thursday night – a game which saw the Eagles absorb long spells of pressure, before cutting through their opponents on the counter – Palace will host the Ukrainian league leaders next week with more incredible history firmly within their grasp.
And after the sensational show of support at Selhurst in the quarter-finals against Fiorentina, captain Henderson has hailed Palace’s home advantage for the second leg.
Henderson noted the first leg was a hard game, adding: “I thought they've got very good players, very good players – but we knew that it would be a team that would suit the way we played.
“And we know this structure, we've done it before, similar to the FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa and Man City as well. Luckily, we took our chances the other end and we showed our strengths.