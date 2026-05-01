Ismaila Sarr scored the fastest goal in Conference League history for the dream start. And although Shakhtar levelled through Oleh Ocheretko, Daichi Kamada restored the lead before a brilliant finish from Jørgen Strand Larsen.

As Manager Oliver Glasner referenced after the win, the tie is far from over despite the 3-1 lead, the Palace boss saying: "I believe we have to perform even better at home to go to Leipzig to the final.”

However, here is no doubt the first step has been taken.

There was another semi-final taking place on Thursday evening – so which side, like Palace, holds the advantage as it stands?