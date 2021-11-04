Joel Ward has won the W88 Crystal Palace Player of the Month award for his performances in October, scooping the accolade just ahead of Conor Gallagher.
Ward edged an incredibly tight vote to claim the trophy, beating Gallagher by just 2% of the total.
The right-back played throughout Palace’s October matches, helping the side keep a memorable clean sheet against Manchester City with an indomitable display.
Joel Ward vs. Manchester City on Saturday 🧙♂️— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 1, 2021
Clearances: 7
Aerial duels won: 3
Tackles: 2
Interceptions: 1
Blocks: 1#CPFC pic.twitter.com/FTCT57X2yK
He made 19 clearances, 14 blocks and 315 passes across the month.
Ward has also played every minute of Palace’s league clashes this season, helping to keep three clean sheets from 10 games.
Speaking with Palace TV, he said: “It's nice to get the recognition and nice to see the trophy that comes with it. I thank all the fans for voting for me.
"I think, to be honest with you, we've been playing well. We've been unfortunate at times throughout games, but it's been good so I hope we can build on that and continue to move forwards."