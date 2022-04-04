“It’s a lovely pass [from Joachim Andersen],” he told Palace TV+. “Obviously it’s on my left foot – people give me stick about my left foot, but today I think I showed them that I have a good left foot.

“I just slotted it in. I’m very happy, and I hope it’s not the last goal I score. I hope there is more to come in the next few games.

“I’m pleased. As soon as I came back from AFCON, I didn’t really have game time, and today I had my opportunity so I'm happy to have taken it and happy to score as well.

“It has not been easy but we keep on pushing and working, and we’re happy it paid off.”