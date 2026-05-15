Kamada becomes the third Palace player to have his participation confirmed in North America, after Jean-Philippe Mateta and Maxence Lacroix were named in France's squad yesterday.

He is part of a 26-man group who will head across the Atlantic next month.

Japan are in Group F alongside the Netherlands, Tunisia and Sweden and begin their campaign against the Dutch, in Texas on 14 June.

The Palace man is one of three Premier League-based players to feature alongside Liverpool's Wataru Endo and Leeds' Ao Tanaka.