On the prospect of facing Millwall…

I'm expecting a great game in a great environment. Full, sold-out, Selhurst Park and lovely weather is predicted. I think that's why we all love football, in the FA Cup it's Saturday, high noon, so everything will be warm.

We have to show it tomorrow, so I don't talk about winning the FA Cup when we were around the plus 16 now. We're facing a good Millwall side, yeah, with confidence and they will try to take their chance. So it makes no sense talking about winning a trophy when we were around the plus 16.

It's just talking about the next game and that's Millwall. We're prepared, like we prepare every single opposition and, as I mentioned, they have a new manager since January and a clear structure in play.

I like what I could see on the screen, but I talked to the players today in our meeting and he said we don't care which team we have to play, which team we are facing, because we want to win the game and especially we want to win it in our way.