A confident display from Palace saw them unfortunate to trail to Newcastle before the emergence of the France international from the bench midway through the second-half.

But with Selhurst Park in fine fettle, sucking the ball towards the Holmesdale goalmouth, Mateta finished off a fine team move – for his second goal in as many games this week – before crashing home an injury-time winner from the spot-kick.

The traditional ‘boom’ which greeted Mateta’s late winner was Selhurst Park at its very best.

“Today I'm very happy,” Mateta beamed, speaking to Palace TV. “I could help the lads and we ended up with the win. It's the best!

“The fans play a big part when we play at home. Especially when I score, and I kick the corner flag, it’s very loud and yes, I like them!

“They always bring energy. In those type of games, we need them, and I hope they will come to Florence.

“It was a good game to go with confidence to Florence, and now we're focused on it.”