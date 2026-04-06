Mitchell recently made it a double century of competitive games for the Eagles. But even he wouldn't have dreamed of playing so many games for Palace before his senior debut against Leicester City in July 2020.

Back then it was Hodgson, who recently made his return to management with Championship side Bristol City, picking the team and deciding to give the young full-back a chance in the Premier League.

"He told me to just focus on what you're good at," Mitchell told Sky Sports. "He said that was the main thing.

"That's what got you here in the first place. So make sure that's your bread and butter. I think at the time, that was a really key thing for me.

"I wasn't trying to overly impress or do much every time.

"He said just make sure that you know what you're good at, make sure you show that the best."