The Eagles victory over Rayo Vallecano not only won a third piece of major silverware in the space of a year. It also books our return to the continent next season, qualifying directly for the 2026/27 Europa League.

As the dust settles on a remarkable season, here are just a few select moments you may have missed from Leipzig... and even if you have seen them, it's worth another look!

A fitting return to English soil

Upon landing back in London, the team plane was given a traditional celebratory water salute.

Not something you see on your average flight.

The tradition is normally seen in aviation before an important flight. This time it celebrated Palace's return home, with the Conference League trophy in hand.