The manager told Palace TV: “It was especially mentally a very tough game, because being down 1-0 and then at half-time we said: ‘OK, now we want to keep going and we know we will create chances’ and it's 2-0, one minute later.

“Then, with the great support from the stand, we had a very good belief today, and with a great impact also from our subs, and let's say all this together, keeping the belief, having a great support from the stand, and having a good impact from our subs, then we came back, I think it's a compliment for the team for this comeback.

“We know we have to improve some parts of the game – especially we conceded the goals too easily. It's not that we are under pressure and then they score, but when we talk about the second goal, it's a 60-yard kick from the goalkeeper, and it bounced next to our box, and then we have a four against three in the box, but we conceded a goal.

“This is what we have to improve, because we know we are always able to create chances, we are always able to score goals, but also having this consequence in defending. This is not a problem of our structure, but it's just having this consequence, and this is what we will do.

“I mentioned it at the press conference: for me, it's like a restart with many new players, so I really appreciate how the togetherness was today, and so the basement is built. We are not happy with the point, but I'm really pleased and delighted with the spirit and the character of the players again.”

Maxence Lacroix and Eddie Nketiah both made their Crystal Palace debuts against Leicester, with Glasner noting: “Maxence was solid, and also we could see that it was his first competitive game for a very long time in some parts, but he was solid.

“Eddie showed what he showed during training, what we expected from him: he always can threaten the goals. He was a little bit unlucky with the two or three finishes he had, but he had good movements, and also before the very important penalty, he made this run and blocked the defender, and Ismaïla [Sarr] also had a lot of passion getting this ball with his pace, and getting this penalty.

“I think it was okay. I think the whole game is okay, but we need to be good to win the games, so when you play okay, it's a draw, and now it's our job to improve and then to play well, then we will [win] more, and when we will be excellent, then we win a lot.”

Glasner also credit the role of the Selhurst Park support in Palace’s second-half comeback, noting: “We know that we can rely on our fans, and this gives us always a very good feeling.

“I think I mentioned it several times, and also last season, if you're 4-0 up or 5-0 up, then it's easy to be loud as a fan, but when you're 2-0 down, then you need the support.

“The players could feel the support, and they played forward again and scored the very important first goal, quick after their second.

“And also it's visa versa: it's from the players to the stand, and from the stand to the players, so it was a great togetherness again, otherwise it's not possible to come back like this, and so thank you to our fans.

“We will need them at QPR on Tuesday as well, and the basement is built, but we have to work hard.”