The Eagles had their chances in a combative London derby but slipped to a 2-0 defeat after a pair of quickfire breakaway goals for the visitors late on in the second-half.

Glasner told Palace TV: “It’s disappointing because it's the second defeat, but it's the second time that we were at least on the same level as the opposite team.

“At the moment we don't score from our chances, and we conceded goals which were maybe too easy. It was two transitions where we had enough players to avoid it, but we didn't. That's the disappointing part. I think we played okay. It's maybe not the top level, but it's okay, we created chances, we created situations.

“We have to stay positive, we have to stay together, especially when the time is not so sunny – it's raining a little bit more – then you have to stay together and work hard on it.

“It’s not automatic that because it happened in the past, it happens in the future. We have to stay calm.

“We trust our players, we see that we create situations, we see that we play well in parts, but we have to increase the percentage of playing well, we have to increase the percentage of being in a good balance, we have to increase the percentage of defending well over 95 minutes, because it's Premier League football – you get punished and every team has the talent and the quality to score goals.”

Glasner praised, however, the outstanding backing of the Palace supporters in our first home game of 2024/25.

The manager said: “Thank you to the fans for their support.

“Even after the 0-1 and 0-2, they pushed the team and we tried everything. But in the end, we're all disappointed.

“I hope that on Tuesday, against Norwich in the Carabao Cup, we have the togetherness again, and then we try to get the turnaround.”