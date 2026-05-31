The toy was winged down to the United States international by a travelling Palace fan – thankfully avoiding fowling Richards in the process.

And Richards, always up for a laugh, hatched a plan to egg-spertly carry the rubber chicken with him during the trophy lift and post-match celebrations, even posing – before clucking out for the night – with the toy during the im-peck-able winners’ portraits!

The results? Like poultry in motion.

A further delve into Palace social media revealed the rubber chicken in question to be Paxo, who had travelled with supporters Kevin and Ben across the continent this season – including being interviewed on Cypriot TV during our visit to Larnaca!