Three Eagles have not only scored once, but twice, with Daniel Muñoz becoming the latest after he scored in Colombia's 1-0 win over DR Congo.

Colombia's win saw them join France, with both Jean-Philippe Mateta and Maxence Lacroix in their squad, Jørgen Strand Larsen's Norway and Chris Richards' USA, in qualifying for the last 32.

That means there'll be plenty of Palace representation in the knockout stage and we still have the final round of group games before then.

In the meantime, here are some of the best facts and figures involving our players from the first two rounds of fixtures....