There is one headline stat to enjoy, with a record number of Palace players featuring at these Finals.

But we’ve dug out a few other facts and figures to complement it, with a round-up of the best numbers below...

2,084

Miles travelled by Canada and Owen Goodman during the group stage – the most of any Palace player.

334

At the other end of the scale, Maxence Lacroix and Jean-Philippe Mateta will have to travel 334 miles with France during the first round.

Seven

The number of players to have previously entered the pitch at a World Cup while playing for Palace.

13

The number of Palace players who are involved at the Finals, including on-loan forward Evann Guessand.