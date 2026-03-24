Over two legs, firstly at Selhurst Park and then at Stadio Artemio Franchi, the Eagles will face the Italians for a place in the last four of the competition.

Fiorentina were one of the pre-tournament favourites before the season began and have an excellent record in this competition over recent years.

Ahead of what promises to be a bumper two-legged tie, let’s find out a little more about our next European opponents…

A brief history

Known as the Viola (the Purples) due to their distinctive, stylish kit, Fiorentina were originally founded in 1926.

They have two Scudetto titles to their name, bringing the league title to Tuscany in both 1955/56 and 1968/69.

1956/57 also saw them reach the final of the European Cup in only the competition’s second season, where ultimately, they were beaten by Spanish giants Real Madrid 2-0 at Bernabéu.