The final squads have now been submitted to FIFA, with Palace's Academy 'keeper Owen Goodman the last to have his involvement confirmed.

Players have started meeting up and taking part in international friendlies in build-up to the finals, which begin in just eight days when Mexico face South Africa in the opening game.

After squads were finalised, shirt numbers for each participating nation have now been revealed.

Both Goodman and defender Chadi Riad will don the number 18, while wing-back Daniel Muñoz is the only Palace player whose number is identical to his club squad number.

Eagles' captain Dean Henderson will wear the number 13 shirt for England. A full list can be found below.