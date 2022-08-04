There is added expectation not just for Eze but for the squad as a whole after a promising first season under Vieira, when they finished 12th and reached the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

“It’s the expectation from the way we were performing last year,” Vieira said. “People will expect more from Palace, so this is something as a football club we have to manage.

“At the same time, we have to deal with this kind of expectations, the pressure on our shoulders.

“We had a good season last year, and it will be important for us to maintain those kinds of performances, the qualities that we showed but on a more consistent basis which will allow us to be more competitive.”

One player that Vieira hopes can improve the side is new signing Chris Richards, after the 22-year-old defender arrived from Bayern Munich in late July.

“He is a strong player, he is physical and he is really good on the one-on-ones,” the manager said. “His competitiveness is really high. He likes to compete [and] he loves to win drills.

“He is a proper defender and that will bring more competitiveness in the backline as well. He is a good player to have in the squad.

“He is a player who likes to compete. He is a winner, and he will bring more competitiveness.”