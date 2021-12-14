“It’s a manager’s dream to have a player like Conor,” Vieira said in his pre-match press conference. “When he is on the field, he will give everything.

“He has a passion for the game when he is on the field like a Ray Parlour, but I think he has the quality of finishing of a Frank Lampard.”

Vieira says the midfielder’s desire to keep improving is an important quality in his sensational form.

“It’s his determination to progress,” he explained. “Every time he puts his feet on the field, he wants to improve and challenge himself. We know his quality.

“He can do box-to-box, he can score goals. But what is really impressive with him is his work ethic in training every day.

“When you have that kind of determination to challenge yourself to improve, you will have more of a chance to succeed.”