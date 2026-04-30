Ismaïla Sarr's goal after 21 seconds – the quickest strike in UEFA Conference League history – gave the Eagles the advantage in the first-half, but Shakhtar similarly struck back in the early moments of the second period through Oleh Ocheretko.

But Palace refused to be cowed, and Daichi Kamada took control of the show, first slamming home a loose ball inside the box, before slipping in Jørgen Strand Larsen, who produced a composed feint and flick over the 'keeper to give Palace a two-goal lead heading back to Selhurst Park.

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