Deployed in unfamiliar surroundings on the left side of midfield, the versatile youngster impressed with his tenacity, energy and creativity, playing a huge role in his nation's opening goal with a burst of pace to win the ball high, and then a wicked cross which eventually went in via Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Devenny reflected: "It was a new position for me, but I enjoyed it. Wherever I play for the team, I'm willing to do a shift.

"It was maybe the second day that [Northern Ireland manager] Michael [O’Neill] told me he was thinking of playing me there, and we did a few bits and bobs in training.

“I thought I did well, and then when he told me I'd be starting, I tried to understand the position a bit more. To be fair, I'm familiar with it from Palace as well. I know the roles and responsibilities of it and it's just putting that into place.

"I enjoy it. It’s a different experience for me. There's probably a bit more high-speed running. I was able to get on the ball and try to understand the runs from my team-mates and try to pick them out.

"I thought first-half I did well, and in the second-half there was a lot of work off the ball, but you have to be prepared to do that in international football.”