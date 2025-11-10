Mitchell put in a man-of-the-match display to nullify the threat of Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh, who went into Sunday’s game with four goal contributions to his name already this season, but in truth barely threatened.

And with 19-year-old Jaydee Canvot – making his English league debut in place of the injured Marc Guéhi – slotting into the backline, Richards was full of praise for the defensive chemistry Palace displayed in the 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

The defender told Premier League Productions: “I'm really happy with how everybody played today, not just offensively, but defensively too. Any time you can keep a clean sheet is always good.

“I think T's the most underrated player in the Prem for me! Of course, I’m a bit biased, but when you see him week in and week out, against some of the best players in the league, he always keeps them to the bare minimum.

“I think it's something that we've always seen from T. I'm happy that he got his flowers today for it.”