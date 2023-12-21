Playing with a high intensity, Palace’s first-half pressure led to a series of chances – and a goal on the stroke of half-time from Jordan Ayew – but were unable to close out the second period when Danny Welbeck’s late, impressive header secured the visitors a draw.

“We didn’t let it slip, to be fair,” Hodgson said. “I think we were unable to reproduce in the second-half the quality of our performance in the first-half, when we really did peg them back and stopped them playing the way they wanted to play.

“As the game wore on, you could argue they got better at that and forced us to work even harder to keep them at bay.

“I’m afraid the equalising goal was always in the air during that second-half, at least in the last half-an-hour, and it turned out to be an extremely good one – it was a wonder header from Welbeck. You’re unlucky if you get those goals against you.

“With a bit of luck we’d have held out, but it was a good performance against a very good team. We did certainly well enough from our side to get a point, but of course, at the moment, we’re still looking for those three points at home and with 10 minutes to go, at 1-0 up, you think maybe you’ll hold out – but we weren’t able to.”

Hodgson praised Ayew’s contribution on the night, along with those of fellow forwards Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise, and explained why he withdrew the Palace No. 9 with 20 minutes remaining.

The manager said of Ayew: “He was excellent. Unfortunately, every game he plays, he’s such a competitor, and on a night like tonight, when yellow cards were often given for fouls, there’s always a risk that he, with his competitive nature, could go in with a tackle and be given that yellow card, which we could do without at the moment.

“I thought he, Mateta and Olise were very good throughout the game.”

Hodgson also pointed out that his team created a number of opportunities following the interval, with one particularly promising breakaway falling to Ebere Eze, who was denied by a last-ditch Brighton challenge.

The manager said: “We didn’t retreat backwards – we actually carried on pushing forwards. We were still pushing forward trying to pressurise them, even from the back, but we weren’t able to win the ball, and that’s due to two things: there might have been a little fatigue involved, and you have to give them [Brighton] credit for the way they played.

“We created chances in the second-half. We had two extremely good chances – both fell to Eze and, unfortunately, we didn’t convert them. The chances were there in the second-half as they were in the first-half.

“It was a game where we didn’t play without creating chances, but we only converted one of them, and they, I’m sure will, be saying the same thing. They, especially in the second-half, did create some chances, but they only scored one goal.”