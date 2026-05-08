Sarr moved onto nine goals in the UEFA Conference League with his second-half strike in the 5-2 aggregate win over Shakhtar Donetstk on Thursday night.

That goal all but secured the Eagles a place in the Final, with Selhurst Park in party mode from that point on in the second leg.

It also means he is the tournament's leading goalscorer for 2025/26, with just one match left to be played.

Yet despite another night of receiving the plaudits, the in-form forward pointed out post-game that, when it comes to Europe, Palace's job is not quite complete.