Palace created club history after Pedro Henrique's own goal and a second-half strike from Ismaïla Sarr earned a 2-1 semi-final second leg win.
Vote for your Player of the Match below!
Crystal Palace reached the UEFA Conference League Final with a 2-1 win on the night – and 5-2 victory on aggregate – over Shakhtar Donetsk, on an epic night in South London – now it's time to choose your Player of the Match!
Palace created club history after Pedro Henrique's own goal and a second-half strike from Ismaïla Sarr earned a 2-1 semi-final second leg win.
Vote for your Player of the Match below!