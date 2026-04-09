Jean-Philippe Mateta set the Eagles on their way by tucking home a penalty after Evann Guessand was hauled down in the box.

And Tyrick Mitchell gave Palace a two-goal cushion not long after. The wing-back got his second European goal of the campaign by tucking home from close range when Mateta caused further chaos in the penalty area.

And a perfect night was complete when Sarr's excellent header in the dying minutes made it 3-0 as Palace turned on the style.

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