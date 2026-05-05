The Eagles began April with one of Selhurst Park's all-time greatest nights – our 3-0 win over Fiorentina sure to live long in the memory.

Three days later, Newcastle were felled late on in SE25 – and just four days after that, Palace survived waves of La Viola pressure in Florence to reach a first-ever European semi-final.

Following a stalemate with West Ham in SE25, and a strong performance in defeat at Liverpool, the Eagles concluded the month with another European away day for the history books, as they cut through Shakhtar Donetsk in Krakow to put the club in a strong position heading into the return leg at Selhurst.

Now, it's time to choose your top performer from April, by voting in the poll above!

The shortlist for the award was compiled by an internal panel. Results will be announced soon.