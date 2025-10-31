There were once again standout performers aplenty across a busy October fixture schedule, with Palace picking up a number of historic results along the way.

From our first-ever match – and win – in the UEFA Conference League proper, a 2-0 win against Dynamo Kyiv in which Daniel Muñoz and Eddie Nketiah got the goals and Yéremy Pino a pair of assists; to Jean-Philippe Mateta's history-making hat-trick against Bournemouth at Selhurst Park; and Ismaïla Sarr's star turn at Anfield just a few days ago, there have been a number of top-class performances throughout the Palace squad.

Now, however, it's time to choose your star performer from the month, which you can do in the poll below!

The shortlist for the award was compiled by an internal panel. Results will be announced soon.