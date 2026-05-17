The England international produced the moment of the match not long into the second-half, when his low shot managed to squirm under Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, celebrating with a much-discussed backflip to mark the occasion in style.

It wasn't the cleanest strike at goal he's had since arriving at the Eagles in January 2024, but it was his first effort to have ended up in the back of the net.

Although the Bees later equalised to mean the match finished 2-2, the goal capped another fine performance from Wharton, who ran the midfield for large periods, alongside the excellent Daichi Kamada.

The man himself said after the game that his maiden Palace strike was long overdue.

"It has been a long time coming," he told Sky Sports. "I'm delighted. It's a shame we fell short at the end to get the three points but it's a good feeling [to score].

"A bit too many [games to wait for a first goal] I should have scored before.

"It's probably the worst shot I've had! But it has gone in and I'll take it.