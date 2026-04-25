The Eagles created plenty of chances against the Premier League holders, but were punished by some clinical finishing from the hosts.

Wharton put in another excellent shift on his return to the team after missing the West Ham draw.

And he said his team could be pleased with elements of their display, despite coming away without any points.

“Obviously we were disappointed with the result,” Wharton told Palace TV.

“We were coming here to get the win. I felt the performance was good though.

“We can look at it and take the positives. We created some good chances and on another day we score a few more goals.

“They were clinical and effective with the chances they got. We can look back on the positives, but ultimately we’re disappointed with the result.