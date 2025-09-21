The midfielder had come off injured at Villa Park just before the turn of the month, and missed Palace’s first two fixtures in September and a call-up for England during the international break.

But having had his fitness confirmed by Oliver Glasner prior to the trip to London Stadium, Wharton went straight back into Palace’s starting XI, where his metronomic influence in midfield helped the Eagles gain the upper hand in a tight contest in East London.

“It felt good,” he smiled, speaking to Palace TV. “That's all I want to do: just play football.

“It's what I've been working on the last few weeks, getting my fitness back, getting ready, just to be available to help the team and play when I'm needed, so I'm glad.

“I thought we found the pockets well. The tens were getting in good positions – Daichi [Kamada] and Yeremy [Pino]. We got in those positions, and it was just the final pass, probably.

“But there were positives to take and I thought we played pretty well in the first half. They only had the chance at the end from the transition.

“Second half, we were a bit slow to start. Obviously, they got back in the game. We weren't playing as much, finding the spare man, finding the pockets. But as the half went on, I thought we grew into it and we started playing better again and took control again, I think.”