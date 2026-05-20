It will be the club’s first-ever appearance in a major European final – but while Palace are newcomers to this stage collectively, several members of Glasner’s squad already know what it takes to compete under the lights of a continental showpiece.

From UEFA Europa League triumphs to Champions League finals and unforgettable winning goals, experience of Europe’s biggest nights runs throughout this history-making Eagles squad...

Check out the six Eagles with previous European final experience below – listed in chronological order from 2016 through to 2025!