The Palace talisman helped seal a comeback victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers with a well-taken goal in the second-half, bringing his tally to five for the season.

Speaking with Amazon post-match, Zaha said he is “happy to be part of” such a promising setup, adding: “When I talk to the youngsters like [Eberechi] Eze and Michael [Olise], as soon as we get on the pitch I’m like: ‘Efficiency is all we need.’ Nothing else, everything else doesn’t matter. When I step on the pitch, my mindset is efficiency. When I dribble I only dribble when I have to and get my shot off.

“Seeing what they [the young players] can do, I’m happy I’m part of it. Just me telling them about efficiency and you need to show what you can add to the team, that’s what I tell them every game.

“I’m talking to kids who are like 19, 20 years old – what the hell?! I try to tell them. The bit of experience I have I try to tell them, especially talking about efficiency. Obviously it’s good to entertain but at the end of the day: what do you bring to the team?”