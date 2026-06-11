After securing a loan move to League One side Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2025, his international journey took another significant step forward.

In October 2025, Goodman officially received Canadian citizenship, bringing him into contention for senior selection under head coach Marsch. At the time, Canada were entering their final international window of the year having climbed to a record FIFA ranking of 26th following victories over Romania and Wales.

The following month, Goodman received his first senior Canada call-up for fixtures against Ecuador and Venezuela. Although he did not feature in either matchday squad, it marked his first involvement at senior international level.

He remained part of the wider squad during the March international window, with Canada facing Iceland and Tunisia. On both occasions, he was named among the substitutes as he continued to integrate into the senior set-up.

His involvement increased further during the final stages of Canada's World Cup preparations. In May, Goodman was called into the senior training camp in Charlotte ahead of the announcement of the World Cup squad.

That week culminated in the biggest moment of his international career to date, as he was successfully named in Canada’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup – his first senior tournament call-up.

He subsequently joined the group for the final phase of preparation and was part of the matchday squad for Canada’s final two pre-tournament friendlies: a 2–0 victory over Uzbekistan in Edmonton on Tuesday, 2nd June and a 1–1 draw with the Republic of Ireland in Montréal on Friday, 5th June. On both occasions, he remained an unused substitute.

Now, Goodman finds himself on football’s biggest stage, with Canada preparing to open their World Cup campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina tomorrow (Friday, 12th June, 20:00 BST).